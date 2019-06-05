The Lincoln Leopards football team got off to a 2-0 start in their first season under new head coach Dustin Patee in 2018. Unfortunately, from there they played one of the toughest schedules around and finished with a 2-7 record.

The tough record was not indicative of some of the talent on the team and that will show this Saturday at the 34th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games. Drew Biggs will play one last game while representing Lincoln for the DI West All-Stars.

Biggs had an outstanding season on both sides of the ball. He was a dual-threat quarterback who ran for 1,129 yards and 16 TD and threw for another 702 yards and 6 scores. Those numbers were good enough for an honorable mention all-state selection as a back. On defense, Biggs was the second leading tackler for the Leopards with 80 tackles.

Biggs is excited to be able to play one final high school game.

Again, Biggs will be on the DI West All-Star squad this Saturday. The 8-Man DI All-Star Game starts at 1:30 at Trojan Field in Beloit. Pregame coverage begins at 1:00 on KD Country 94 and the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network at 8manallstars.com for those who cannot attend.