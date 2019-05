By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A fatality accident was reported in Nemaha County Friday morning. Noe Najera Munoz, age 36, of Seneca went off Kansas Highway 71, a mile east of Kansas Highway 63. The vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, Munoz, was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before 7 a.m.