KDEM Activates State Emergency Operations Center To Support Flood Response

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka today with 24-hour staffing to support county efforts to deal with severe weather and flooding.

Ten counties have been added to a state disaster declaration signed by Gov. Laura Kelly May 9. The additions are Barton, Butler, Cherokee, Cloud, Dickinson, McPherson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Pratt and Wabaunsee. Counties listed in the declaration also included Barber, Butler, Chase, Clark, Cowley, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Kingman, Lyon, Marion, Meade, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Reno, Rice, Sumner and Wilson.

“Many Kansas counties have been impacted by severe weather and flooding in recent weeks,” said Kelly. “With more rain and severe weather on the way, Kansans should be cautious, follow weather warnings, and avoid flood waters. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated today to assist with the flood and weather response.”

The state declaration may be further amended to include any additional counties that experience flooding. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

The SEOC will remain activated until further notice to respond to county requests for assistance.