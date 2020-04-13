Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital Donates PPE For Use In Other Kansas Counties

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has reached an agreement with Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital, Inc., located in Labette County, for the donation of personal protective equipment and the loan of two portable transport ventilators. The PPE consists of gowns, N-95 masks, surgical masks, hazmat suits, gloves, goggles, face shields and blood-pressure cuffs.

“We are extremely grateful to Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital for this generous donation of much-needed personal protective equipment and the loan of the ventilators,” Angee Morgan, alternate governor’s authorized representative, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said. “These items are in short supply all across the nation and this donation will help medical caregivers in other Kansas counties protect themselves as they help people in their care.”

The donated PPE was first distributed to medical facilities in Labette County before fulfilling other Kansas county requests. The donated items were inventoried by a KDEM representative and the hospital prior to transport.

“We, at Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital, Inc., are committed to the welfare of the community and are glad that we can help in some fashion,” Board Chairman Kirnjot Singh, MD, said.

Resources will be distributed by KDEM on a greatest need basis.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will provide a staff member to give technical assistance to the hospital during the application process to be designated as a critical access hospital.

The ventilators are only on loan and will be returned to Oswego NeuroPsych Hospital no later than June 30 of this year.