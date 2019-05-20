Flood Warnings Issued For Area Rivers; More Rain Expected

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for area rivers after heavy rains over the weekend, and more rain on the way this week.

The Black Vermillion River at Frankfort was at 18.7 feet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with flood stage at 19 feet. The river is forecasted to rise above flood stage by Tuesday afternoon to near 25 feet by Tuesday afternoon. The river should fall below flood stage late Wednesday night. At 19 feet, minor flooding of lowland areas occur along the river from Vermillion to the mouth of the Black Vermillion River. At 26 feet the west bank of the river floods.

Fancy Creek near Randolph is under a flood warning until further notice. As of 12:15 p.m. Monday the river was at 23.8 feet, with flood stage at 16 feet. The creek will rise to 29 feet by Tuesday morning before it begins to fall. At 16 feet low lying areas along the creek flood. The Kansas River near Manhattan was placed until a flood warning today, when it was recorded at 14 feet at 11:00 a.m. Monday. The river is expected to rise to near 20.2 feet, surpassing flood stage of 18 feet by Tuesday afternoon. The river is expected to remain in flood stage through the end of the week, and the flood warning is in effect until further notice. At 18 feet lowlands along the river flood.

In addition to the flood warnings issued, a Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas, and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In north central Kansas, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley through Tuesday evening.

Riley through Tuesday evening. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon with heavy amounts of rainfall resulting. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 4 inches should be common with locally higher amounts likely. Ground conditions are quite saturated from recent rain events and

levels many creeks and rivers are already elevated. This additional rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding and aggravate the ongoing river flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Those who live in flood prone areas should be ready to take action once heavy rain begins. If water levels begin to rise, move to higher ground immediately.