Hanover Man Killed Saturday In Accident

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

A Hanover man was killed Saturday in Greenleaf as his motorcycle collided with a power pole.

John Shaw, 68, was transported to the Washington County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigation into the accident in the 200 block of Main Street in Greenleaf is pending. Graveside services for Shaw are planned for Friday in Hanover.