Congressman Roger Marshall To Visit Marysville Saturday

By
Derek Nester
-
Roger Marshall

By Bruce Dierking – KNDY News

United States Congressman Roger Marshall hosted a town hall meeting in Washington last Monday, and is scheduled to visit Marysville on Saturday, May 18th in the Community Memorial Healthcare conference room beginning at 11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR