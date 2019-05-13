Big Time Grain Company to Kick Off Big Blue River Days

According to the Bourquin brothers, there is something magical that happens when brothers get together and create music. Bret and Chad Bourquin create that magic with their band, Big Time Grain Company.

Described as two farm-raised, down-to-earth brothers from western Kansas doing what they love, their band will kick off Big Blue River Days with a free concert Thursday, May 30, at 7:00 p.m. The six-member band will play in the Seventh Street corridor in downtown Marysville.

The band’s performance is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Since as early as they can remember, guitars, banjos, mandolins, and fiddles were part of their lives. Every holiday meal was followed by a hoedown-style jam session.

“We were so fortunate to grow up on a farm with parents that taught us about solid work ethic, and taking care of what needed taken care of,” Chad said. “More than that, our inventor dad modeled creativity, and always using that creativity to find a bigger, better way.”

Their father invented the Bourquin Weedpuller, and the boys traveled all over the United State in a motorhome with their father demonstrating the machine.

“We had new friends to play with, new territories to explore, and new lakes to fish every week,” Chad said. “However, we only had three eight-track tapes to listen to, but they were some of the first musical influences we had. The one that got worn out the most was John Denver.”

The brothers got serious about playing their instruments in high school with Bret playing the bass and Chad the guitar. They performed together at church, acoustic shows, several bands, and now Big Time Grain Company.

“Nothing has ever felt like home quite like it has when we started playing together in Big Time Grain Company,” Chad said. “Our influences, tastes, and experiences have all led to this moment at exactly the right time.”

They are constantly writing, recording, rehearsing, and doing it better just like their dad modeled.

They draw their influence from the old and the new country, listening to everyone from Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and George Strait, to the new faces of country like Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, and Brad Paisley.

The band will play country western and country rock.

Before the concert country line dance lessons and country swing-dance lessons will be taught at 6:00 p.m. The lessons are free and will be held in the same location as the concert.

A beer garden will be available.

The concert kicks off Big Blue River Days May 30, 31, and June 1. Other activities include a poker run, Friday Night Cruisin’, Kansas City Barbecue Society Big Blue BBQ championship, Marysville AutoFest, Kids Zone, beer mile, and cornhole tournament. More information about the weekend’s activities may be found at bigbluebbqmarysville.com.