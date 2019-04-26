Commencement Plans Set at Highland Community College

2019 Commencement exercises at the Highland Community College campus, the HCC Technical Center in Atchison, and the Western Center in Baileyville have been set. Commencement at Highland will be held outdoors on Friday, May 17, at 7 pm on Kessinger Field on the HCC campus. The Highland Commencement will be broadcast live at www.highlandcc.edu. Guests are invited to join graduates, faculty and staff for a reception on lawn immediately following the ceremony.

Highland’s commencement speaker for 2019 will be John Lehman of Sabetha, Kansas. Lehman, a Highland Community College graduate from the class of 1966, went on to Kansas State University to earn a bachelors in in education in 1968. After teaching at Effingham Junior High, Lehman went on to become the Administrator of the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha. During his 42-years at the helm the organizations saw tremendous growth; expanding from a 36 to 110 bed facility, adding retirement villages with complete amenities and Lakeside Terrace a facility for the developmentally disabled. After his retirement in 2017, John has remained active serving on many boards in the Sabetha area as well as serving as a minister and Elder at the Apostolic Church of Bern and as President of the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India.

Highland Community College Atchison Technical Center

Commencement exercises at the HCC Technical Center in Atchison will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 pm in the Atchison High School gymnasium. That same day, the pinning ceremony for nursing graduates will take place at 5:30 pm, also in the AHS gymnasium.

113 total grads will gather for the ceremony and listen to Atchison City Mayor Shawn Rizza. Rizza has served Atchison as City Commissioner and on the Parks and Forestry Board. In addition, Rizza has served as Site Council for the school district, volunteers at the YMCA, Live Well Live Atchison, The Recreation Commission, First Christian Church, and serves on the board of Project Atchison.

Highland Community College Western Center – Baileyville

The College’s Western Center in Baileyville will have a ceremony May 17 at 10 a.m. at the Center. 20 students will receive their diplomas from Highland President David Reist and Tom Smith, Chairperson of the HCC Board of Trustees.