Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/22/19

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with David E. Baier, Chairman; Keith Bramhall and Barbara Kickhaefer members and Sandra Wilson, Deputy County Clerk present. Others present at the meeting were Steve Boyda, Marysville and Paul Kessinger from The Advocate.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved upon a motion of David E. Baier, seconded by Barb Kickhaefer. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. David E. Baier informed Mr. Craig that he got a message stating that Wednesday, April 24, 2019 @ 9:00 a.m. one Washington County Commissioner and Engineer Phil Balch will be meeting at the Yungeberg bridge on the Marshall/Washington County Line to discuss what needs to be done to repair bridge. Commissioner Kickhaefer will be in attendance. Mr. Craig informed the Board that they are going to get started on the overlay in Bremen. The road is very high in the middle therefore, it was the recommendation that instead of digging that out, they would just overlay about 1 ½” on top of the guttering that is existing. This will raise up the edges to make for a smoother transition.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus Inc, Marysville, KS

For Truck Repairs

$6,489.29-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109240

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

For 2 11R24.5 tires & excise tax L1302

$537.72-Rd & Bridge Fund-P.O. #108171

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported to the Board about the Waterville Bridge repairs recommended by Dave Beach with Schwab-Eaton. The bridge is a pin & hangers construction. The State inspects the pins. According to Mr. Beach 5 keeper bolts need to be replaced & 3 big pins. Estimated cost is $175,000.00. Mr. Craig said they expected to get final numbers in the near future.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said that Chris Cox with Schwab-Eaton will be working to get approval through KDHE to dig new hole on South side of Road at Transfer Station. The existing hole is filling up quickly, supposed to last 10-12 years but thinks this one is going on 8 years. This dump site is for construction waste. Briefly discussed that when the time comes, might be more cost effective to hire out the digging to meet specs.

Thursday, April 25, 2019 & Saturday, April 27, 2019 will be Free Dump Day at the Transfer Station.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they will be working on crack seal of the Oketo road (12th Road). Also construction on the bridge on that road will likely begin the end of May.

CAT is coming tomorrow to get the motor grader that they are buying back. The new John Deere motor grader should be delivered this week.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Per request of the Board, he had looked over the original contracts with TreanerHL & Loyd Builders for the jail project to determine cost to County if terminate jail project at this time. From his research, it appeared that if the Board chose to terminate the jail project at this time, there would be no penalty with Loyd Builders but the TreanerHL contract was a little more involved. It is assumed that Sheriff Dan Hargrave has the original signed contracts. TreanerHL & Loyd Builders will be in attendance at the May 13, 2019 Board meeting at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the project.

Commissioner Kickhaefer thought it would be helpful if Sheriff Dan Hargrave reported to the Board each week throughout the jail project just to keep the Board updated on the process and progress.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board to discuss budget & shortcomings in Title IIIC. She reported she is going to a budget workshop in Hiawatha today to hopefully learn how to go forward with next years budget. Need to do some research to see if possible to transfer funds from County General to assist with Title IIIC budget or if need to amend budget & then publish.

Barb Kickhaefer moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session at 10:23 a.m. for 5 minutes for matters relating to security measures that protect specific systems, facilities, or equipment including persons and private property if related to the agency with Deputy County Clerk Sandra Wilson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Kate Haverkamp called into the Board meeting to request an extension for 6 months on their Neighborhood Revitalization application. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to give 6 month extension for the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Mark & Kate Haverkamp. Unanimous.

The Board was presented with another extension for Resolution #18-03-18-1 and Proclamation of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for ongoing flooding.

Keith Bramhall, moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve extension for the week of April 22, 2019 for the above referenced Resolution. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barb Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

KWORC, Topeka, KS

For 2018 Audit premium

$2,925.00-Workman’s Comp Fund-P.O. #5957

Laura Johnson-McNish, Marysville, KS

For CINC case #2016-JC-16

$1,800.00-Courthouse General other contractual-P.O. #5958

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the voucher presented and issue manual warrant from the respective fund for the KWORC 2018 Audit premium. Unanimous.

County Extension Agent Anastasia Johnson met with the Board to invite them on Tuesday, April 30th to Conservation Day located at the old town of Irving site. All 6th graders from the area will be involved. They will spend the day learning the history of Irving and various other conservation practices. There will be approximately 150 kids involved. The Fairgrounds will be the alternate location in case of rain.

David E Baier moved, seconded by Barb Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:21. Motion carried, Commissioner Kickhaefer voted no. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, April 29, 2019 starting at 8:30 a.m.