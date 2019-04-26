2019 PKFL Parents and Players Information Meeting and Team Registrations Scheduled May 5th

Beloit, KS, April 26 — The Beloit Buccaneers’ 2019 season parents and players information meeting and team registrations are scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at 6:00pm in the Beloit Jr/Sr High School Commons Area. Attendance is required for any incoming 5th or 6th grade boy interested in playing for the Beloit Buccaneers this season for proper sizing and fitting of player uniforms and equipment. Additional player registration information, including financial assistance, is available upon inquiry by contacting the program’s community director, Jason Chancellor, by e-mail jason.chancellor@fbfs.com or by phone (785) 738-0016.

Beloit Youth Football, Inc. is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization volunteer program that participates in the PKFL (PRIDE of Kansas Football League). The program is committed to impacting young people’s character and athletic development in a team atmosphere, making each of them a champion for life, and providing them with the opportunity to participate as a Beloit Buccaneer in the future with minimal cost associated for their participation. Anyone interested in providing a charitable contribution towards the program’s future endeavors may contact community director, Jason Chancellor, by e-mail jason.chancellor@fbfs.com or by phone (785) 738-0016.

