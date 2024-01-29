DDD Granting $506,000 in Mini-Grants to HCBS Providers for Training

Lincoln, NE – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities is releasing $506,000 to 36 providers of Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) as mini-grants to provide training for Front Line Supervisors in HCBS settings.

“All Nebraskans deserve to live their best life,” said Tony Green, Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities. “Ensuring the availability and quality of services are vital in helping aging individuals and Nebraskans with developmental or intellectual disabilities live better lives.”

Through these mini-grants, DHHS aims to enhance the current workforce, thereby expanding the availability of HCBS services and improving the quality of services. This funding is for providers to purchase training opportunities that will support the professional development and skill development of their Front Line Supervisors of residential and vocational locations. Providers can utilize this funding to pay for the cost of the training or to purchase a training program package.

“Our direct care workforce is essential and can only be at their best when supported by skilled and supportive supervisors,” Green said. This supervisory training will increase the skill set of Front-Line Supervisors with a projected result of furthering supervisor and direct care staff retention, improved quality services, improved productivity, boosted employee engagement, and improved staffing stability for participants served.

Mini-grants were awarded to the following agencies:

Agency Name Amount ABLED INC. $28,200.00 Angel Guardians $3,276.00 Angels on Assignment Homecare $4,000.00 Autism Center of Nebraska $5,000.00 Brookestone Gardens ALF $13,000.00 Capture DCS $1,650.00 Childrens Respite Care Center $1,499.00 Compassionate Services and Consulting $800.00 Goodwill Industries of Greater NE $40,368.40 Hands of the Heartland $53,147.72 Harmony Life Group $1,600.00 Highland Park $13,000.00 Holistic Group Inc $20,500.00 Hope Care Services $1,100.00 Immanuel Retirement Communities $16,000.00 Integrated Life Choices $65,869.33 Linden Estates $13,000.00 Live Well Home Care $3,086.00 Mosaic $18,000.00 Mosaic in Omaha $5,000.00 Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska $1,000.00 Nebraska Independent Living Center $2,492.05 New Cassel Retirement Center $42,900.00 NorthStar Services $5,900.00 P-31 Services $34,990.00 Precious Blessings $6,200.00 Region I OHD $2,125.00 Region II Services $14,850.00 Remedy Road $1,749.00 Riverside Lodge Retirement Community $13,000.00 Rose Lane $13,000.00 Special Sitters $4,247.50 The Community Supports Network $26,580.00 Vital Services $10,498.00 Vodec $10,872.00 Wakefield Health Care Center $7,500.00

