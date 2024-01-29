DDD Granting $506,000 in Mini-Grants to HCBS Providers for Training

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

Lincoln, NE – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Developmental Disabilities is releasing $506,000 to 36 providers of Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) as mini-grants to provide training for Front Line Supervisors in HCBS settings.

“All Nebraskans deserve to live their best life,” said Tony Green, Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities. “Ensuring the availability and quality of services are vital in helping aging individuals and Nebraskans with developmental or intellectual disabilities live better lives.”

Through these mini-grants, DHHS aims to enhance the current workforce, thereby expanding the availability of HCBS services and improving the quality of services. This funding is for providers to purchase training opportunities that will support the professional development and skill development of their Front Line Supervisors of residential and vocational locations. Providers can utilize this funding to pay for the cost of the training or to purchase a training program package.

“Our direct care workforce is essential and can only be at their best when supported by skilled and supportive supervisors,” Green said. This supervisory training will increase the skill set of Front-Line Supervisors with a projected result of furthering supervisor and direct care staff retention, improved quality services, improved productivity, boosted employee engagement, and improved staffing stability for participants served.

Mini-grants were awarded to the following agencies:

Agency Name Amount
ABLED INC. $28,200.00
Angel Guardians $3,276.00
Angels on Assignment Homecare $4,000.00
Autism Center of Nebraska $5,000.00
Brookestone Gardens ALF $13,000.00
Capture DCS $1,650.00
Childrens Respite Care Center $1,499.00
Compassionate Services and Consulting $800.00
Goodwill Industries of Greater NE $40,368.40
Hands of the Heartland $53,147.72
Harmony Life Group $1,600.00
Highland Park $13,000.00
Holistic Group Inc $20,500.00
Hope Care Services $1,100.00
Immanuel Retirement Communities $16,000.00
Integrated Life Choices $65,869.33
Linden Estates $13,000.00
Live Well Home Care $3,086.00
Mosaic $18,000.00
Mosaic in Omaha $5,000.00
Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska $1,000.00
Nebraska Independent Living Center $2,492.05
New Cassel Retirement Center $42,900.00
NorthStar Services $5,900.00
P-31 Services $34,990.00
Precious Blessings $6,200.00
Region I OHD $2,125.00
Region II Services $14,850.00
Remedy Road $1,749.00
Riverside Lodge Retirement Community $13,000.00
Rose Lane $13,000.00
Special Sitters $4,247.50
The Community Supports Network $26,580.00
Vital Services $10,498.00
Vodec $10,872.00
Wakefield Health Care Center $7,500.00

# # #

Previous article
(4/2) K-State Women Grind Out 14th Straight Win
Next article
Farm Bureau Insight: The Sun’ll Come Out
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Discover more from Sunflower State Radio

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading