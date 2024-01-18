Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/18/2024

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
The Twin Valley League basketball tournaments are underway at Onaga High School. Below are the updated brackets and results from games that have been played so far in the tournament.

Coverage continues today on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY with a girls and boys doubleheader. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Max Blaske will bring you 2. Valley Heights Girls vs. 10. Linn, followed by 2. Hanover Boys vs. 10 Valley Heights.

GIRLS BRACKET | BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS – MON. JAN. 15
8. Axtell 44, 9. Washington County 22
5. Hanover 55, 12. Onaga 39
10. Linn 52, 7. Troy 48

BOYS – MON. JAN. 15
9. Frankfort 58, 8. Blue Valley 57
5. Troy 54, 12. Onaga 26
10. Valley Heights 50, 7. Linn 45

GIRLS – WED. JAN. 17
1. Clifton-Clyde 49, 8. Axtell 21
5. Hanover 46, 4. Frankfort 39
6. Doniphan West 60, 11. Blue Valley 37
Washington Co. 44, Troy 41 (Consolation)

BOYS – WED. JAN. 17
1. Clifton-Clyde 52, 9. Frankfort 51
4. Axtell 60, 5. Troy 51
11. Doniphan West 47, 6. Washington County 33
Linn 52, Blue Valley 48 (Consolation)

GIRLS SCHEDULE – THU. JAN. 18
4p Onaga vs. Blue Valley (South Gym)
5:30p – 2. Valley Heights vs. 10. Linn (North Gym) 95.5 KNDY-FM
5:30p – 3. Centralia vs. 6. Doniphan West (South Gym)

BOYS SCHEDULE – THU. JAN. 18
4p – Onaga vs. Washington County (North Gym)
7p – 2. Hanover vs. 10. Valley Heights (North Gym) 95.5 KNDY-FM
7p – 3. Centralia vs. 11. Doniphan West (South Gym)

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

