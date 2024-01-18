Twin Valley League Tournament Update – 1/18/2024

The Twin Valley League basketball tournaments are underway at Onaga High School. Below are the updated brackets and results from games that have been played so far in the tournament.

Coverage continues today on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY with a girls and boys doubleheader. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Max Blaske will bring you 2. Valley Heights Girls vs. 10. Linn, followed by 2. Hanover Boys vs. 10 Valley Heights.

GIRLS BRACKET | BOYS BRACKET

GIRLS – MON. JAN. 15

8. Axtell 44, 9. Washington County 22

5. Hanover 55, 12. Onaga 39

10. Linn 52, 7. Troy 48

BOYS – MON. JAN. 15

9. Frankfort 58, 8. Blue Valley 57

5. Troy 54, 12. Onaga 26

10. Valley Heights 50, 7. Linn 45

GIRLS – WED. JAN. 17

1. Clifton-Clyde 49, 8. Axtell 21

5. Hanover 46, 4. Frankfort 39

6. Doniphan West 60, 11. Blue Valley 37

Washington Co. 44, Troy 41 (Consolation)

BOYS – WED. JAN. 17

1. Clifton-Clyde 52, 9. Frankfort 51

4. Axtell 60, 5. Troy 51

11. Doniphan West 47, 6. Washington County 33

Linn 52, Blue Valley 48 (Consolation)

GIRLS SCHEDULE – THU. JAN. 18

4p Onaga vs. Blue Valley (South Gym)

5:30p – 2. Valley Heights vs. 10. Linn (North Gym) 95.5 KNDY-FM

5:30p – 3. Centralia vs. 6. Doniphan West (South Gym)

BOYS SCHEDULE – THU. JAN. 18

4p – Onaga vs. Washington County (North Gym)

7p – 2. Hanover vs. 10. Valley Heights (North Gym) 95.5 KNDY-FM

7p – 3. Centralia vs. 11. Doniphan West (South Gym)