2024 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Bracket & Scheduled Released

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
HomeKNDY Radio Sports

The Marysville Lady Bulldogs will head to Hiawatha next week to participate in the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs will enter the tournament as the 4 seed, and begin play on Monday, January 22nd at 7:00 p.m. when they face 5 seed Jackson Heights. MHS will also play on Thursday, January 25th at 7:00 p.m. when they face 1 seed Hayden. We’ll have both games live on Classic Country 1570 AM and 94.1 FM KNDY, streaming on our website, and available in our free mobile app.

 

SEEDS

  1. Hayden (8-1)
  2. Lafayette (10-4)
  3. St. Marys (4-2)
  4. Marysville (4-4)
  5. Jackson Heights (3-4)
  6. Concordia (3-4)
  7. Hiawatha (2-6)

3-TEAM POOL PLAY

1st in pool plays for championship against 1st in bracket play.
2nd in pool plays for 3rd against 2nd in bracket play.
3rd in pool plays for 5th against 3rd in bracket play.
4th in bracket plays for 7th vs. West Nodaway.

1/22 Monday – 7:00p – #4 Marysville vs. #5 Jackson Heights (KNDY)
1/23 Tuesday – 4:00p – #1 Hayden vs. #5 Jackson Heights
1/25 Thursday – 7:00p – #1 Hayden vs. #4 Marysville (KNDY)

1/27 GAMES
#3 VS. #3 – 12:00p
#4 from bracket vs. West Nodaway
#2 vs. #2 – 3:00p
#1 vs. #1 – 4:30p

Previous article
Bluejay Rewind: Norton Girls Basketball vs. Ellis [MCL QTR FINALS] – 1/16/2024
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!