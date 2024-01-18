2024 Hiawatha Girls Invitational Bracket & Scheduled Released

The Marysville Lady Bulldogs will head to Hiawatha next week to participate in the Hiawatha Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs will enter the tournament as the 4 seed, and begin play on Monday, January 22nd at 7:00 p.m. when they face 5 seed Jackson Heights. MHS will also play on Thursday, January 25th at 7:00 p.m. when they face 1 seed Hayden. We’ll have both games live on Classic Country 1570 AM and 94.1 FM KNDY, streaming on our website, and available in our free mobile app.

SEEDS

Hayden (8-1) Lafayette (10-4) St. Marys (4-2) Marysville (4-4) Jackson Heights (3-4) Concordia (3-4) Hiawatha (2-6)

3-TEAM POOL PLAY

1st in pool plays for championship against 1st in bracket play.

2nd in pool plays for 3rd against 2nd in bracket play.

3rd in pool plays for 5th against 3rd in bracket play.

4th in bracket plays for 7th vs. West Nodaway.

1/22 Monday – 7:00p – #4 Marysville vs. #5 Jackson Heights (KNDY)

1/23 Tuesday – 4:00p – #1 Hayden vs. #5 Jackson Heights

1/25 Thursday – 7:00p – #1 Hayden vs. #4 Marysville (KNDY)

1/27 GAMES

#3 VS. #3 – 12:00p

#4 from bracket vs. West Nodaway

#2 vs. #2 – 3:00p

#1 vs. #1 – 4:30p