Westbound I-70 reopened at Oakley

The Kansas Department of Transportation has reopened westbound I-70 at Oakley.

Westbound lanes remain closed between Oakley and Salina. Eastbound lanes are also closed from Colby to Exit 205 in Ellsworth County near Wilson. Cleanup efforts in these areas have been delayed because of stranded vehicles and incidents blocking the interstate. Crews are continuing to remove vehicles and clear snow and ice from the roadways. Roads will reopen as conditions safely allow.

Many highways remain closed in northwest, southwest and central Kansas. KDOT reminds motorists not to drive around road closure barricades or gates. Doing so may result in a citation or fine.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.