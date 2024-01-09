Eastbound I-70 closure moved to Goodland

The Kansas Department of Transportation has now closed eastbound I-70 between Goodland and Exit 205 near Wilson in Ellsworth County. Westbound lanes remain closed between Oakley and Salina.

Truck parking has become limited in areas on either side of the closure points. Crews are also continuing to remove stranded vehicles and crashes blocking the roadway. KDOT again reminds motorists not to drive around road closure barricades or gates. Doing so may result in a citation or fine.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.