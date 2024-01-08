Marshall County Commision Meeting Minutes – 1/2/2024

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Fritz Blaske, chairman, Keith Bramhall, Jon Ungerer and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Blaske called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes from 12/27/23 and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Feldkamp Furniture, Marysville, KS

For Gas Range, Dishwasher, top freezer fridge

$2,997.00-Health Capital Outlay-P.O. #7059

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For 4 county share

$3,043.96-District Court Fund-P.O. #6985

Meghan Voracek, Seneca, KS

For December 2023 contract services

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6986

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville, KS

For December Sales Tax

$99,055.88-Hospital Sales Tax Fund-P.O. #7088

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Human Resources Director Sammi Jackson and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:15 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Human Resources Director Sammi Jackson, County Clerk Sandy Wilson and Assistant County Attorney Andy Lohmann present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:20 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate funds. Unanimous.

Anthony Oller – contract services $270.00

Linda Weber – contract services $160.00

Evergy – 2 lift stations $113.46

Kansas One Call – locates $ 4.20

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. The current server at the Health Dept. has been very slow and kicking out of programs. Cheryl has grant dollars available for the purchase of a new server. She has quotes from Network Computer Solutions for an HP server in the amount of $9,467 and a quote from Dell in the amount of $15,555. The Dell server has a much larger capacity than the HP server. Both servers have a 7 yr warranty. The Board gave Cheryl authorization to work with Craig at Network Computer Solutions and purchase the server that will best serve the system.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:38 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m.