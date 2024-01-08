K-State Agriculture Today: 1591 – Cattle Market Reports and Demand…Being Smart Around Frozen Ponds

Decisions in the Cattle Market

Cover Your Acres Winter Conference

Frozen Pond Safety

00:01:05 – Decisions in the Cattle Market: Kicking off the show today is University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock economist Elliott Dennis with a cattle market update. He discusses the cattle on feed report, factors to consider when making decisions about feeder cattle and a cattle insurance product.

Weaned Calf Risk Protection Insurance Webinar

00:12:05 – Cover Your Acres Winter Conference: K-State Extension agronomist, Lucas Haag, continues today’s show with a preview of the upcoming Cover Your Acres Winter Conference.

Cover Your Acres

00:23:05 – Frozen Pond Safety: An interview with K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist Joe Gerken about frozen pond safety concludes the show. Joe talks about ways to stay safe and what not to forget about for livestock.

