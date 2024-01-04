SME recognizes 2023 ’30 Under 30’ honorees

The Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), a nonprofit committed to accelerating new manufacturing technology adoption and building North America’s talent, has named Danea Buschkoetter, Instructor in Welding Technology at Cloud County Community College, as a 2023 “30 Under 30” honoree.

This annual program highlights young professionals across a wide variety of sectors in the manufacturing sector for their contributions to the industry and their communities. Profiles of all 30 honorees are published in a special feature with the November issue of Manufacturing Engineering, an SME Media magazine.

Buschkoetter received her Certificate of Welding from NCK Tech in Beloit in May 2016, her associate degree in Welding Engineering Technology/Technician from NCK Tech in May 2017, and her Bachelor of Science in Applied Technology from Fort Hays State University in May 2019.

Currently, she teaches welding classes at Cloud’s Geary County Campus until the new Technical Education and Innovation Center is complete.

Buschkoetter currently serves on the board of directors for Crew Collaborative, a non-profit that advocates for the construction industry through classroom talks.  She also is an American Welding Society Arc Star where she advocates for joining the American Welding Society.

“At SME, we feel a great responsibility to shine the light on talented individuals whose activities in the manufacturing profession are an inspiration and expand horizons for the entire field,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, SME executive director and CEO. “These young men and women are the future of manufacturing and they represent thousands of other young people raising the bar for the rest of us.” Honorees on this year’s list include high school students, community college instructors, entrepreneurs and engineers working in aerospace, mobility, semiconductors, and energy.

For more information on each of the honorees, visit https://www.sme.org/smemedia/industry-reports/30-under-30/.

