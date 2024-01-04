Kansas set to open six electric vehicle charging locations, filling coverage gaps

Photo by Kindel Media: https://www.pexels.com/photo/traffic-industry-charging-car-9800009/

by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector
January 3, 2024

TOPEKA — As part of an ongoing effort to bolster Kansas’ electric car infrastructure, six new locations have been announced for electric charging stations.

The six locations will provide fast-charging stations to fill in coverage gaps in areas with less electric vehicle infrastructure. Electric vehicles have been promoted as an environmentally conscious alternative to gas-fueled cars at a time where carbon emissions are reaching crisis levels.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Wednesday announcement of funding. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”

The initiative, part of the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program, garnered more than $4.6 million in federal funds for the first six locations.

NEVI was set up through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with the goal of creating a coast-to-coast network of EV charging stations. Kansas is among dozens of other states that have begun to utilize this federal funding for electric vehicles infrastructure.

Projects have to provide at least a 20% local cash match, bringing the funding estimate for Kansas’ first six project locations to more than $5.8 million. The state’s NEVI plan is set to bring in a total of $39.5 million in federal funding throughout the next five years.

The new charging stations could help the state’s sluggish reception to electric vehicles. While the state secured the largest private investment in Kansas state history with the $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant Panasonic deal, EV drivers are still scarce. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy’s report put the total number of registered personal EVs in the state at 3,978, and recorded only nine heavy-duty EVS, such as commercial vehicles, buses, and heavy trucks, according to June 2023 data.

“These six new stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles,” said Tami Alexander, the transportation electrification manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation. “KDOT is committed to enhancing the access and convenience for EV users by leveraging the federal match to build a robust, connected, and sustainable EV charging network.”

The sites will be located at Pete’s in Cherokee and Fredonia, Flying J in Emporia, Love’s in Garden City and Belleville, and Casey’s in Pratt.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

