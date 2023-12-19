K-State Agriculture Today: 1583 – This Year’s Swine Industry…Mungbeans

Swine Industry in 2023

Mungbeans for Kansas Producers

Preparing to Feed the Herd

00:01:05 – Swine Industry in 2023: Beginning today’s show is K-State swine specialist, Mike Tokach, with a review of 2023 for the swine industry. He also takes a look at what 2024 could hold for producers.

KSUSwine.org

00:12:05 – Mungbeans for Kansas Producers: Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State farm systems specialist, continues the show by discussing mungbeans. He explains what they could provide for producers and soil.

Mungbeans: Potential for Crop Diversification in Kansas

00:23:05 – Preparing to Feed the Herd: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk rounds out the show by encouraging producers to secure adequate forage for the winter and spring. This includes taking inventory of what’s already on hand and minimizing the use of certain forages in feeding the dairy herd.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.