Royals acquire infielder Deivis Nadal from Pirates for outfielder Edward Olivares

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired minor league infielder Deivis Nadal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Edward Olivares. Kansas City’s Major League Reserve List is now at 40.

Nadal, 21, played in 101 games for Low-A Bradenton last year and slashed .212/.344/.377 (55-for-260, .721 OPS) with 51 runs scored, 15 doubles, 8 home runs, 39 RBI and 33 stolen bases. Originally signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent in July 2018 (by scout Emmanuel Gomez), he has played in 247 career games in the Pirates system across five seasons.

Olivares played in 217 games for Kansas City over four seasons and batted .265 (180-for-678) with 23 home runs and 70 RBI. In 2023, he appeared in a career-high 107 games and slashed .263/.317/.452 (93-for-354).