Royals sign RHP Chris Stratton to one-year Major League contract

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
HomeRegional Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to a one-year Major League contract, with a player option for 2025. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A corresponding move will be announced soon.

Stratton, 33, went 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA (36 ER in 82.2 IP) with St. Louis (42 games) and Texas (22) in 2023. He began the season with the Cardinals after being acquired from Pittsburgh in August 2022, and was dealt to Texas with left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery as part of a five-player deal on July 30. Following the trade to the Rangers, Stratton posted a 3.41 ERA (11 ER in 29.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts and 8 walks, and made 4 appearances in the postseason, including 2 in the World Series.

Stratton’s 82.2 relief innings ranked 4th in the Majors in 2023 and were the most he’s thrown in a single season since 2018, when he pitched 145.0 innings for San Francisco, primarily as a starting pitcher. Since 2020, his 253.0 relief innings trail only San Francisco’s Tyler Rogers (258.2).

He began his career with the Giants after being selected 20th overall in the 2012 Draft out of Mississippi State University (signed by Hugh Walker) and spent his first three Major League seasons with them from 2016-18. He has also pitched for the Angels (2019), Pittsburgh (2019-22), St. Louis (2022-23) and Texas (2023)

Previous article
Shooting Woes Hamper K-State in Loss to Nebraska, 62-46
Next article
Royals acquire infielder Deivis Nadal from Pirates for outfielder Edward Olivares
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.