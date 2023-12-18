Royals sign RHP Chris Stratton to one-year Major League contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton to a one-year Major League contract, with a player option for 2025. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A corresponding move will be announced soon.

Stratton, 33, went 2-1 with a 3.92 ERA (36 ER in 82.2 IP) with St. Louis (42 games) and Texas (22) in 2023. He began the season with the Cardinals after being acquired from Pittsburgh in August 2022, and was dealt to Texas with left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery as part of a five-player deal on July 30. Following the trade to the Rangers, Stratton posted a 3.41 ERA (11 ER in 29.0 IP) with 22 strikeouts and 8 walks, and made 4 appearances in the postseason, including 2 in the World Series.

Stratton’s 82.2 relief innings ranked 4th in the Majors in 2023 and were the most he’s thrown in a single season since 2018, when he pitched 145.0 innings for San Francisco, primarily as a starting pitcher. Since 2020, his 253.0 relief innings trail only San Francisco’s Tyler Rogers (258.2).

He began his career with the Giants after being selected 20th overall in the 2012 Draft out of Mississippi State University (signed by Hugh Walker) and spent his first three Major League seasons with them from 2016-18. He has also pitched for the Angels (2019), Pittsburgh (2019-22), St. Louis (2022-23) and Texas (2023)