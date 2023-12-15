Fort Riley to host Wreaths Across America ceremony again this year

Fort Riley, in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

Col. Terry R. Tillis, Deputy Commanding Officer – Maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, will make remarks during the ceremony. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs. Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances at Arlington National Cemetery and in more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

The Fort Riley ceremony is made possible through donations and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www. wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ FortRiley.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. Visitors can also apply for a pass online in advance at https://pass.aie.army.mil/ Riley/. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by calling (785) 239-2982.