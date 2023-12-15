Fort Riley to host Wreaths Across America ceremony again this year

By Derek Nester
Fort Riley, in conjunction with the Fourth District, State of Kansas, Veterans of Foreign Wars and VFW Auxiliary, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

Col. Terry R. Tillis, Deputy Commanding Officer – Maneuver, 1st Infantry Division, will make remarks during the ceremony. Service representatives will place ceremonial wreaths for each of the armed forces, Merchant Marines, Gold Star families and POWs/MIAs.  Afterward, wreaths will be placed on individual military gravesites in the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America holds simultaneous observances at Arlington National Cemetery and in more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states and 24 national veteran cemeteries on foreign soil. The organization’s motto is “Remember, Honor, Teach.”

The Fort Riley ceremony is made possible through donations and volunteers. For more information, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley.

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a DOD ID card will need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. Visitors can also apply for a pass online in advance at https://pass.aie.army.mil/Riley/. You can learn more about accessing Fort Riley by calling (785) 239-2982.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

