Three federal prison inmates charged in separate indictments

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned separate indictments charging federal inmates with crimes.

According to court documents, on April 19, 2023, Thaddeus D. Daniel, 45, allegedly attacked a corrections officer at U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth where Daniel is an inmate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting the case.

In a separate case, Jeremiah L. Harris, 44, of U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth, was indicted on one count of escape from custody for an alleged escape on June 23, 2023. Harris is serving a prison sentence following a conviction in the U.S. District Court of Western Missouri.

The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting the case.

James Thompson, 50, of U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth, was indicted on one count of escape from custody for an alleged escape on November 9, 2023. Thompson is serving a prison sentence following a conviction in the U.S. Northern District of Georgia

The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.