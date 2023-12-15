Kansas City Current sign U.S. Youth National Team captain to three-year contract

The Kansas City Current have signed Claire Hutton to a three-year contract through the 2026 season. The midfielder, who turns 18 in January 2024, becomes the second player signed to the club under the NWSL’s Under-18 Entry Mechanism.

“We are extremely excited for Claire to begin her professional career with us in Kansas City,” said general manager Camille Ashton. “Claire is an exciting young talent who we believe has the ability to shine at the professional level for years to come.”

“The potential that Claire has is incredible,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “She is an amazing talent with international experience and someone that can be a great asset to the future of this club.”

Hutton comes to Kansas City from Bethlehem, New York. She played her club ball for New York’s World Class FC in the ECNL. She started her school career by joining her high school’s varsity team as a seventh grader, then followed up by being named the NY State Sportswriters Association Class AA Player of the Year as an eighth grader in 2019. After scoring 59 goals and winning two Section II championships with the girls’ varsity team, and looking for more of a challenge, Hutton joined the boys’ varsity team as a junior at Bethlehem Central High School.

Internationally, Hutton made her U.S. Soccer debut with the U17 National Team that won the 2022 Concacaf Championship in the Dominican Republic. She ranked third on the team with six goals in the tournament. Most recently she was named captain of the U19 National Team for the 2023 PanAm Games, playing in five of the six matches, with four starts in the tournament.  While many countries sent their senior national teams, Hutton and her U17 teammates battled their way to a Bronze medal in the tournament.

“I cannot imagine a better club and city to play for as a professional than the Kansas City Current. The facilities and environment that the club has created is world class and provides everything a player would need to succeed,” said Hutton. “I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to playing for Vlatko and the other coaching staff and competing alongside my new teammates. I am excited to help the team in whatever way is needed to bring home some hardware to the fans of Kansas City. KC Baby!”

