Demolition of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Continues This Week

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
1 min.
LAWRENCE, KAN. – Kansas Athletics is excited to announce that construction on David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium will escalate this week as the demolition of Phase I of the football stadium has begun as part of the University of Kansas Gateway District project.

Fans and supporters can keep track of the progress of the construction by viewing a live camera of the work currently being done at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Live camera feeds should be accessed via desktop computer for optimal viewing experience.

The long-anticipated construction will cause street closures around the stadium that motorists and residents should be familiar with. Fambrough Drive and Fambrough Way will be closed to vehicles beginning Friday, December 15.

Motorists who typically use Fambrough Drive – which runs east and west to the north of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – will be detoured to Ninth Street. KU community members who typically access Parking Lot 59 via Fambrough Way – which runs north and south between the stadium and the indoor practice facility – can access that lot via the driveway at the corner of Fambrough Drive and Missouri Street.

The two roads are expected to remain closed until approximately January 19.

Construction on the stadium began immediately after Kansas Football’s final home game this season on Nov. 18. Once the demolition is complete, work will continue on Phase I of the Gateway District and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is slated to open for the 2025 season.

First announced last October by Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and KU Athletic Director Travis Goff, the Gateway District will transform David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding area. The reimagined football stadium will be part of a state-of-the-art conference center and additional multiuse development complex, which will reshape the north entrance to KU’s Lawrence campus.

For the most up-to-date information on the Gateway District, please visit KUGatewayDistrict.com.

