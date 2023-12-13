K-State Agriculture Today: 1579 – FSA Deadlines…Being Safe in the Winter

Program Deadlines for FSA

Keeping Humans and Livestock Safe in the Cold

Marketing Calves

00:01:05 – Program Deadlines for FSA: Getting today’s show started is Michael Martin, Kansas FSA agriculture program specialist, discussing upcoming deadlines and what the farm bill extension means for FSA.

drought.gov

droughtmonitor.unl.edu

farmers.gov

00:12:05 – Keeping Humans and Livestock Safe in the Cold: K-State Extension beef veterinarian, A.J. Tarpoff, and family medicine doctor, Ron Varner, continue the show to talk about what people need to keep in mind when caring for their livestock and themselves as it gets colder.

Mesonet’s Animal Comfort Tool

00:23:05 – Marketing Calves: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts rounds out today’s show. Brad White, Bob Larson and Dustin Pendell discuss different options for cattle producers to market their calves.

