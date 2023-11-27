Untouchable: Axtell secures third straight Eight-Player DII championship with 50-0 win in one half of work

By: Rick Peterson Jr., KSHSAA Covered

NEWTON – It took Axtell one possession to find its footing in the snow that covered Fischer Field for Saturday afternoon’s Eight-Player Division II championship game.

After that, the Eagles had no trouble finding the same dominant form that has made Axtell the state’s gold standard in Eight-Player football over the past three seasons.

South Central forced a three-and-out on Axtell’s first drive, but it was one of the few highlights for the Timberwolves, with Axtell forcing the mercy rule by halftime in a 50-0 victory to run its winning streak to 39 games and secure its third straight championship.

“We felt like we were playing in quick sand out here with three inches of snow on the field, but it was the same for both teams,” Axtell coach Eric Detweiler said. “They did a good job of stopping us (on the first drive). I told our guys we better step up to the challenge, and then we played well.”

Axtell (13-0) scored touchdowns in all three phases. The Eagles led 14-0 after the first quarter before outscoring South Central 36-0 in the second quarter to end it.

Junior quarterback Brandon Schmelzle rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and added 68 yards through the air to supply a good chunk of the Eagles’ offensive production.

“(The snow) was a little bit difficult to get used to, but we got used to it,” Schmelzle said. “I think maybe some jitters (early). We came out a little soft. After that first drive, we got it rolling.

“We’re all very well connected and when something good happens, we’re going to keep rolling.”

Axtell’s defense gave up next to nothing to South Central, which playing in its first state championship game. The Timberwolves (9-4) were limited to one first down and 18 yards of total offense.

“Axtell’s a phenomenal team,” South Central coach Brett Westrup said. “Coach Detweiler does a very good job with those boys. They are the best fundamentally-sound team I’ve seen all year.”

After the teams traded three-and-outs to start the game, Landon Schmitz scored the Eagles’ first touchdown on a 22-yard run. Schmelzle’s 26-yard TD helped give the Eagles a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Things got out of hand quickly from there. Schmelzle extended the lead to 20-0 on a 23-yard touchdown. Axtell’s next two touchdowns were non-offensive scores with Colin Shaughnessy notching a 15-yard pick-six and senior Grant Buessing blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone.

It was the second touchdown of Buessing’s career, the first coming on senior night when he caught a guard-eligible pass.

“It was a team effort,” Buessing said of the blocked punt. “We had it lined up in practice. The guy to my right, Grady (Buessing), he went out, and I just went right up the middle and got it. It felt awesome.”

Schmelzle added two more touchdowns runs of 20 and 4 yards to put the mercy rule in play. He intercepted a pass on the final play and had a shot at a pick-six but opted to slide down instead.

“I was going to take it to the house but I heard a couple people say,‘Go down,’” Schmelzle said. “So I decided to go down and celebrate with my teammates.”

Grant Buessing said the Eagles were amped up to play a snow game.

“We’ve never played it in before and I think after the first series we figured out what we needed to do and we did it,” he said. “We were pretty excited. Coach said he’s coached for 11 years and he’s never coached in a snow game before. It was pretty cool.”

Despite graduating Top 11 All-State quarterback Isaac Detweiler from last year’s squad, the Eagles didn’t miss a beat this season with Schmelzle taking over quarterback duties. Axtell outscored its opponents 734-88 on the season.

“There was definitely a learning curve, getting timing with my receivers and learning how to throw,” Schmelzle said. “Just making plays and trusting my receivers.”

The Eagles will lose three seniors – Grant Buessing, Grady Buessing and Sawyer Deters.

“We’re building for the younger guys and paving the way for them down the road, showing them anything is possible,” Grant Buessing said.

“It just means everything,” Detweiler said of the three-peat. “The support we get is unreal.”

It was the end of a thrilling run for South Central, which started the season 0-2 before hitting its stride down the stretch, knocking off Victoria in the semifinal to reach the championship game. The Timberwolves will lose four seniors – Isaiah Jellison, Gavin Uhl, Creed Leeper and Curtis Barnard – but will return standout quarterback J.T. Prusa.

“Our team motto at the beginning of the year was: Set the standard,” Westrup said. “We’ve set a standard right now for South Central football. This loss does not define who we are.

“We’ve got to come back on a high note next year.”AXTELL 50, SOUTH CENTRAL 0

South Central (9-4)… 0 … 0 … 0 … 0 … – … 0

Axtell (13-0) … 14 … 36 … x … x … – … 50

Axtell – Schmitz 22 run (pass failed)

Axtell – Schmelzle 26 run (Broxterman run)

Axtell – Schmelzle 23 run (pass failed)

Axtell – C. Shaughnessy 15 pick six (Schmelzle run)

Axtell – G. Buessing punt recovery in end-zone (pass failed)

Axtell – Schmelzle 20 run (R. Buessing pass from Schmelzle)

Axtell – Schmelzle 4 run (Broxterman pass from Schmelzle)

TEAM STATISTICS

… S. Central … Axtell

First downs … 1 … 18

Rushes-yards …21-18… 15-147

Passing yards … 0 … 68

Passing (Comp-Att-INT) … 0-3-2 … 5-7-0

Fumbles-lost … 1-1 … 0-0

Penalties-yards … 0-0 … 3-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing – South Central: Prusa 19-18, Lindsay 1-2, Jellison 1-(minus) 2. Axtell: Schmelzle 12-114, Schmitz 1-22, R. Buessing 1-12, Broxterman, 1-(minus) 1.

Passing – South Central: 0-3-2. Axtell: Schmelzle 5-7-68 yards.

Receiving – South Central: None. Axtell: G. Buessing 3-65, Broxterman 1-2, Schmitz 1-1.