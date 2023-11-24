Projected Winter Storm Moves Up State Football Championship Game Times

TOPEKA, Kan. – With the anticipated winter storm moving into Kansas Saturday, five championship sites will kick off one hour earlier. The sites for 3A (Hutchinson), 2A (Salina), 1A (Hays) and 6-Player (Dodge City) will kickoff at Noon. Newton hosting two games for 8-Player will kickoff at 10:30 am (DI) with the second game starting at 2:00 pm (DII).

The championships for 6A (Emporia), 5A (Pittsburg) and 4A (Topeka) remain unchanged and will kickoff at 1:00 pm.

Indications show the snow will get heavier as the day progresses. Moving up the game times may allow teams, spectators and game personnel to get on the road after the game a little sooner.