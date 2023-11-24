Winter Storm Warning Issued For North Central Kansas

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6am Saturday to midnight Saturday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Friday to midnight Saturday.

Snow will begin across western portions of the area during the day today, and slowly spread eastward during the evening. Areas along and west of Highway 183 could see 2 to 4 inches of snow through Friday evening. Snow will be possible across the area Friday night, with accumulations generally under an inch.

On Saturday the heaviest accumulations will be along and south of the Nebraska Kansas border, with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible across portions of north central Kansas through midnight Saturday. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches of snow will be possible south of Highway 6 during the day on Saturday. Any lingering snow will exit the area by midnight on Saturday.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s, with northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph on Friday and winds of 5 to 10 mph on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 30s.