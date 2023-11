The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed one lane of southbound U.S. 81 in Ottawa County due to damage to a bridge from a crash on Nov. 10.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with a reduced speed at Lindsey Creek, just north of Limestone Road in Ottawa County until the bridge repair has been completed.

Plans for the bridge repair are being developed, and work will begin as soon as possible, with a start date to be announced at a later date.