Meadowlark Hospice Collecting Socks for Seniors throughout Clay, Cloud, Riley, Washington, Republic, and Marshall Counties throughout November.

Meadowlark Hospice Volunteers are collecting Socks for Seniors this November. The project was created to bring cheer and new socks to warm the hearts and cover the cold feet of seniors. Socks must be new adult socks of any type or style. Socks will be collected and distributed in the communities Meadowlark Hospice serves. Collection sites for socks in Marshall County include AREX Drug in Marysville, Community Memorial Hospital, and Yungeberg Drug in Blue Rapids. In December, the socks will be distributed to recipients of Meals on Wheels, Friendship Meals, and to home health patients.

Meadowlark Hospice is excited to participate in this warm event! For questions please call Meadowlark Hospice at 785-632-2225.