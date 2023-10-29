Two killed and two injured in shooting at Dodge City bar

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
2 min.
HomeRegional News Headlines

UPDATE: Suspect in Dodge City fatal shooting apprehended in Oklahoma

FORGAN, Okla. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office announced 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia was apprehended in Oklahoma.

Ricardo Cadena-Garcia, 36, of Dodge City, is believed connected to a Sunday morning shooting at Central Station Bar and Grill in Dodge City that killed two men and injured two others.

Kansas authorities tracked Cadena-Garcia as he fled into Oklahoma. The Beaver County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to search the area. They located Cadena-Garcia’s vehicle 1.5 miles outside of Forgan, Oklahoma. The truck was disabled due to a blown front tire. Cadena-Garcia was waiting for assistance from an area tire shop when deputies approached his truck. He was arrested without incident.

Cadena-Garcia was booked into the Beaver County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a restaurant and bar in Dodge City, Kansas.

The Dodge City Police Department requested KBI assistance at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate. The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded.

At 1:12 a.m. 911 calls were placed reporting shots being fired at Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City. When officers from the Dodge City Police Department and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office arrived they found four men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred and the suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia used a small caliber handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cadena-Garcia fired additional rounds that struck three additional male victims, and then fled the area.

EMS responded and transported the three shooting victims to an area hospital. Soon after, a 28-year-old man was also pronounced deceased. The 40-year-old man was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth man, who was 27-years-old, was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities believe Cadena-Garcia has headed south, and is no longer in Kansas. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas tag 731SBJ. Cadena-Garcia is a Hispanic male, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a large black tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who sees the suspect or this vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Any other information about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Tips can also be submitted online at FordCountySheriff.org, or DodgeCityPD.org.

Suspects are presumed innocent unless, and until, found guilty in a court of law.

The shooting victims will be identified in a later release. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous article
Free Throw Procedures and Foul Administration Amended For 2023-2024 Season
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.