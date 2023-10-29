Two killed and two injured in shooting at Dodge City bar

UPDATE: Suspect in Dodge City fatal shooting apprehended in Oklahoma

FORGAN, Okla. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office announced 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia was apprehended in Oklahoma.

Ricardo Cadena-Garcia, 36, of Dodge City, is believed connected to a Sunday morning shooting at Central Station Bar and Grill in Dodge City that killed two men and injured two others.

Kansas authorities tracked Cadena-Garcia as he fled into Oklahoma. The Beaver County (Oklahoma) Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to search the area. They located Cadena-Garcia’s vehicle 1.5 miles outside of Forgan, Oklahoma. The truck was disabled due to a blown front tire. Cadena-Garcia was waiting for assistance from an area tire shop when deputies approached his truck. He was arrested without incident.

Cadena-Garcia was booked into the Beaver County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Dodge City Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a restaurant and bar in Dodge City, Kansas.

The Dodge City Police Department requested KBI assistance at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to investigate. The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded.

At 1:12 a.m. 911 calls were placed reporting shots being fired at Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City. When officers from the Dodge City Police Department and deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office arrived they found four men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred and the suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia used a small caliber handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Cadena-Garcia fired additional rounds that struck three additional male victims, and then fled the area.

EMS responded and transported the three shooting victims to an area hospital. Soon after, a 28-year-old man was also pronounced deceased. The 40-year-old man was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries. The fourth man, who was 27-years-old, was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Authorities believe Cadena-Garcia has headed south, and is no longer in Kansas. He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup with Kansas tag 731SBJ. Cadena-Garcia is a Hispanic male, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 270 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a large black tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who sees the suspect or this vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Any other information about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Tips can also be submitted online at FordCountySheriff.org, or DodgeCityPD.org.

Suspects are presumed innocent unless, and until, found guilty in a court of law.

The shooting victims will be identified in a later release. The investigation is ongoing.