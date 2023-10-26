K-State Agriculture Today: 1547 – 4-D Farm…Wichita County Ag Agent

Climate Smart Farm

Wichita County Ag Extension Agent and Swine Day Reminder

Caring for Pumpkins

00:01:05 – Climate Smart Farm: Starting today’s show is K-State precision agricultural economist, Terry Griffin, and University of Georgia engineer, Glen Rains, to discuss the research they will be doing with their climate-smart 4-D Farm.

UGA Awarded $4 Million to Design Farm of the Future

00:12:05 – Wichita County Ag Extension Agent and Swine Day Reminder: Wichita County agriculture and natural resources Extension agent, Allen Baker, continues the show as he shares what is happening in his region of the state. We are also joined by K-State swine Extension specialist Joel DeRouchey to remind us of the upcoming KSU Swine Day.

Wichita.K-State.edu

620-375-2724

KSU Swine Day

00:23:05 – Caring for Pumpkins: K-State horticulturist Ward Upham completes the show by explaining what to expect once a pumpkin has been carved, how to roast the seeds and why decorative pumpkins aren’t used for making pies.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan