KBI Investigating A Suspicious Death in Wamego

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 1 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, a man called 911 after finding his friend dead inside a residence at 1001 Ash St., Lot 29, in Wamego.

When officers from the Wamego Police Department arrived, they located the man on the floor of the bathroom. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the case unfolded, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI were asked to assist in the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) were notified around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. They responded to the scene.

The man has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be provided at this time.