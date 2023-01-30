KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional News

KBI Investigating A Suspicious Death in Wamego

By: Derek Nester

Date:

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 1 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, a man called 911 after finding his friend dead inside a residence at 1001 Ash St., Lot 29, in Wamego.

When officers from the Wamego Police Department arrived, they located the man on the floor of the bathroom. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As the case unfolded, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI were asked to assist in the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) were notified around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. They responded to the scene.

The man has not yet been positively identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be provided at this time.

1-30-23 CHIEFS FIND A WAY-CHIEFS ROOKIES-KU-KSU
Post Rock Community Foundation Could Earn 200% Match In February
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

