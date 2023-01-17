Commissioner Susan K. Duffy elected Chair of KCC

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – At today’s annual Kansas Corporation Commission Organizational Meeting, Commissioner Susan K. Duffy was elected to serve as Chair of the three-member Commission. Duffy was appointed to the KCC on March 18, 2019 by Governor Laura Kelly. She previously served as Chair from January 16, 2020 to January 14, 2021.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Chair of the Commission,” stated Duffy in accepting the nomination from her fellow Commissioners Dwight D. Keen and Andrew J. French.

Prior to her appointment to the KCC, Duffy served as General Manager for the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority for six years. However, the bulk of Duffy’s career has been in state government. Duffy served in several senior management positions in Kansas state government including Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Kansas Corporation Commission; Director of Administration for the Kansas Historical Society, Fiscal Controller and Director of Research for the Kansas Department of Revenue; and Senior Budget Analyst in the Governor’s Budget Office. Duffy was also a fiscal analyst for the non-partisan Kansas Legislative Research Department and responsible for the analysis of Medicaid and social service budgets.

Duffy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Wichita State University.

Commissioners are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Kansas Senate. They serve staggered four-year terms. State law provides that no more than two of the three commissioners may belong to the same political party.

The KCC is an independent regulatory agency that oversees the state’s electric, natural gas, telecommunications, oil and gas, and transportation industries with the responsibility of ensuring safe, adequate, and reliable services at reasonable rates for the citizens of Kansas.