KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Commissioner Susan K. Duffy elected Chair of KCC

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – At today’s annual Kansas Corporation Commission Organizational Meeting, Commissioner Susan K. Duffy was elected to serve as Chair of the three-member Commission. Duffy was appointed to the KCC on March 18, 2019 by Governor Laura Kelly. She previously served as Chair from January 16, 2020 to January 14, 2021.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Chair of the Commission,” stated Duffy in accepting the nomination from her fellow Commissioners Dwight D. Keen and Andrew J. French.

Prior to her appointment to the KCC, Duffy served as General Manager for the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority for six years. However, the bulk of Duffy’s career has been in state government. Duffy served in several senior management positions in Kansas state government including Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Kansas Corporation Commission; Director of Administration for the Kansas Historical Society, Fiscal Controller and Director of Research for the Kansas Department of Revenue; and Senior Budget Analyst in the Governor’s Budget Office. Duffy was also a fiscal analyst for the non-partisan Kansas Legislative Research Department and responsible for the analysis of Medicaid and social service budgets.

Duffy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Wichita State University.

Commissioners are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Kansas Senate. They serve staggered four-year terms. State law provides that no more than two of the three commissioners may belong to the same political party.

The KCC is an independent regulatory agency that oversees the state’s electric, natural gas, telecommunications, oil and gas, and transportation industries with the responsibility of ensuring safe, adequate, and reliable services at reasonable rates for the citizens of Kansas.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight Wednesday For Kansas Counties
Next article
$3.6 Million Allocated to Nebraska Nursing Student School Health Initiative
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

$3.6 Million Allocated to Nebraska Nursing Student School Health Initiative

Derek Nester -
Lincoln, Neb. – The Covid-19 Crisis Response Workforce Cooperative Agreement...

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Until Midnight Wednesday For Kansas Counties

Derek Nester -
Counties in Kansas: Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud. Including...

January 16th

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of the weekend in the Twin Valley League Tournament 

First Baby Of 2023 Welcomed Wednesday At CMH

Derek Nester -
MARYSVILLE – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) welcomed its first...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.