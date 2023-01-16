Fatality Accident Reported Friday Morning In Jewell County

- Advertisement -

MANKATO – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident Friday morning in rural Jewell County.

According to the KHP report, a suburban belonging to Rock Hills USD 107 was traveling north of 250th Road when it went into the east ditch before returning to the roadway. Once back on the roadway, the suburban overturned, resting on its top towards the west ditch.

The suburban was transporting six people, and a fifth-grade student died in the crash. The highway patrol reports that all other passengers were okay.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to assist in diagramming the scene.