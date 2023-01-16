KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local News

Fatality Accident Reported Friday Morning In Jewell County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANKATO – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident Friday morning in rural Jewell County.

According to the KHP report, a suburban belonging to Rock Hills USD 107 was traveling north of 250th Road when it went into the east ditch before returning to the roadway. Once back on the roadway, the suburban overturned, resting on its top towards the west ditch.

The suburban was transporting six people, and a fifth-grade student died in the crash. The highway patrol reports that all other passengers were okay.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team responded to assist in diagramming the scene.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

