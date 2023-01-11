Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 1/9/2023

- Advertisement -

Marysville City Council met Monday. Steve and Vallery Prell, and Kris Schrater spoke during public comments regarding the Country Club Lake, and public access. They had met with council for over two hours at the last meeting in December, asking reconsideration of eminent domain condemnation plans for a thirty-foot access strip along the shoreline for fishing access that is part of the property that they own, with residences west of the lake. A 45-minute summation was a recap of comments, and previous meetings as well as a timeline of negotiations. Council took no action.

City Administrator reviewed a year end summary, noting that the general fund was off budget more than expected, due primarily to the June 11th tornado damage and storm cleanup, as well as a few other unexpected issues. Water, sewer, and sales tax fund balances were all higher year over year, with the sales tax fund balance at $895,000. He reviewed ongoing and planned future projects and asked for a budget workshop meeting February 23rd at 6 p.m. to continue the discussion and look ahead into 2024.

He reminded council of the public meeting planned Wednesday evening at Landoll Lanes, to hear comments and input regarding childcare options, and potential for development in the community. It is hoped to get the public involved, and funding options for childcare services will be discussed.

Unanimous approval was given for purchase of a new street sweeper, to replace the current unit on a five-year rotation for $284,000, with sale outright of the current sweeper for $60,000. Low bids for two mowers for cemetery and parks were approved for a total of $13,500, and purchase of two new police department vehicles for a combined total of $79,000.

Mayor Jason Barnes again brought up concerns with Keystone Road, noting that it may be four to five years or more before south 11th and 12th roads are completed, and Keystone could be considered for improvements. It was suggested that the street committee meet to discuss, and perhaps consider returning the surface to gravel.