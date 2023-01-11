KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional News

KBI Investigating Suspicious Death in Brown County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene to investigate.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident requesting law enforcement assistance at 1435 K-20 Highway, in Horton. Upon arrival, Brown County deputies discovered a man’s body in the attic of the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man has been identified as Gene A. Dunlap, 56. Dunlap lived at the residence where he was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

No further information will be provided at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

