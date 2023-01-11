KBI Investigating Suspicious Death in Brown County

- Advertisement -

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene to investigate.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female resident requesting law enforcement assistance at 1435 K-20 Highway, in Horton. Upon arrival, Brown County deputies discovered a man’s body in the attic of the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man has been identified as Gene A. Dunlap, 56. Dunlap lived at the residence where he was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

No further information will be provided at this time.