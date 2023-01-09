KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals announce home game times for 2023 regular season schedule

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced this morning their home game times for the 2023 regular season schedule. Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30 at 3:10 p.m. CT vs. the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. The opening series will continue Saturday, April 1 at 3:10 p.m. CT and on Sunday, April 2 at 1:10 p.m. CT.

In the months of April, May and September, the Royals will host 16 weeknight games beginning at 6:40 p.m. CT. Of the remaining 65 home games, all but two will begin at 10 minutes past the hour, the only exceptions being 6:15 p.m. CT starts on Saturday, July 1 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and Saturday, Aug. 12 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to Opening Day, there are 11 weekday home games, which are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.

All 12 Friday home games are scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT, as are all weeknight home games during the months of June, July and August. Five of the Royals first six Saturday home games will begin at 3:10 p.m. CT. Following the All-Star break, the remaining six Saturday home games are scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT. The first 11 Sunday home games are scheduled for 1:10 p.m., with the only exception being the season finale on Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. the New York Yankees, which is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT.

For the first time since Interleague play was introduced in 1997, Major League Baseball has adopted a balanced schedule starting in 2023, in which the Royals will play all other 29 teams. Kansas City’s 162-game schedule will include:

  • 52 games vs. American League Central teams (13 games across 4 series vs. all 4 opponents)
  • 64 league games vs. American League East and West teams (6-7 games vs. each opponent)
  • 46 Interleague games (4 games vs. St. Louis and 3 games vs. all other NL teams)

The breakdown of divisional games will include seven home games and six road games vs. Chicago and Detroit, and six home games and seven road games vs. Cleveland and Minnesota.

The complete 2023 schedule with home game times is attached. All times are subject to change.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for all regular season games including Opening Day are on-sale now. Single game tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. CT. Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive single game presale prior to the public on-sale. For more information on tickets visit www.royals.com/tickets. To receive alerts and gain access to special ticket opportunities text the word ‘ROYALS’ to 42682.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

