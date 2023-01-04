KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals To Play Two Spring Training Games In Las Vegas From March 18-19

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

On Saturday, March 18, the Royals will field two teams, one in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies and one in Surprise, Ariz. vs. the Rockies. On Sunday, March 19, the Royals will field a team in Las Vegas vs. the Rockies, and another in Scottsdale, Ariz. vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Games times and home and away teams for the games in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date. Big League Weekend (Part 2) individual game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 11 through www.aviatorslv.com at 2:00 p.m. CT.

“We are excited to announce a second Big League Weekend in 2023,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome the Kansas City Royals for their first visit to Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. The Royals will face the Rockies who will be making their fourth all-time appearance to Las Vegas for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

With the addition of these two dates in Las Vegas, Kansas City will now play 34 exhibition games in 33 days from Feb. 24-March 28, including four split squad dates, on Saturday, March 4, Tuesday, March 14, Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

January 4th TVL Spotlight
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

