KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Governor Laura Kelly
Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly picks budget director to lead Department of Administration

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector
January 3, 2023

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term.

Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.

The changes, announced Tuesday, are part of the cabinet shakeup following the Democratic governor’s reelection in November. Her second-term inauguration is planned for Monday, along with the start of the new legislative session.

Kelly also said Jeff Maxon will serve as interim chief information and technology officer for the state, a position also held by Burns-Wallace.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two individuals to serve in some of the most important roles of my administration,” the governor said. “Adam’s work as budget director has been exemplary, and Jeff has been at the forefront of cybersecurity and technology issues for the past four years.”

Proffitt has served as the governor’s chief financial adviser, presented her spending recommendations to lawmakers and weighed in on revenue forecasts as the state coffers overflowed with a record surplus. New revenue numbers released Tuesday show the state collected $140.1 million more than anticipated in December.

Before serving as budget director, he was the state’s Medicaid director and a financial planner at Payless ShoeSource. His appointment to oversee the Department of Administration is subject to Senate confirmation.

“I’m humbled to be able to continue serving the people of Kansas in this new role,” Proffitt said. “I want to thank Gov. Kelly for the opportunity, and I look forward to building on the accomplishments that Dr. Burns-Wallace has achieved in her time as Secretary.”

Burns-Wallace, a former University of Kansas administrator, announced her departure in early December. The state fire marshal and secretary of the Department of Transportation also said last month that they were leaving those positions.

Maxon has held multiple cybersecurity roles with the state since 2009. The governor said she would begin looking for a permanent CITO soon.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
1-3-23 BOWLS REVIEW-KLIEMAN PHILOSPHY-CHIEFS ISSUES-COLLEGE HOOPS
Next article
Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas

Derek Nester -
by Allison Kite, Kansas Reflector January 3, 2023 KANSAS CITY,...

1-3-23 BOWLS REVIEW-KLIEMAN PHILOSPHY-CHIEFS ISSUES-COLLEGE HOOPS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8223934-1-3-23-bowls-review-klieman-philosphy-chiefs-issues-college-hoops

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 27-24, for 13th Victory of the Season

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs held...

K-State Wins OT Thriller over 24/24 West Virginia in Big 12 Opener

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell scored...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.