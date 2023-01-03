Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly picks budget director to lead Department of Administration

- Advertisement -

by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector

January 3, 2023

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed her budget director to serve as secretary of the Department of Administration as she kicks off her second term.

Adam Proffitt will take over the agency formerly led by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, whose last day is Friday. Proffitt has been the governor’s budget director for the past two years.

The changes, announced Tuesday, are part of the cabinet shakeup following the Democratic governor’s reelection in November. Her second-term inauguration is planned for Monday, along with the start of the new legislative session.

Kelly also said Jeff Maxon will serve as interim chief information and technology officer for the state, a position also held by Burns-Wallace.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these two individuals to serve in some of the most important roles of my administration,” the governor said. “Adam’s work as budget director has been exemplary, and Jeff has been at the forefront of cybersecurity and technology issues for the past four years.”

Proffitt has served as the governor’s chief financial adviser, presented her spending recommendations to lawmakers and weighed in on revenue forecasts as the state coffers overflowed with a record surplus. New revenue numbers released Tuesday show the state collected $140.1 million more than anticipated in December.

Before serving as budget director, he was the state’s Medicaid director and a financial planner at Payless ShoeSource. His appointment to oversee the Department of Administration is subject to Senate confirmation.

“I’m humbled to be able to continue serving the people of Kansas in this new role,” Proffitt said. “I want to thank Gov. Kelly for the opportunity, and I look forward to building on the accomplishments that Dr. Burns-Wallace has achieved in her time as Secretary.”

Burns-Wallace, a former University of Kansas administrator, announced her departure in early December. The state fire marshal and secretary of the Department of Transportation also said last month that they were leaving those positions.

Maxon has held multiple cybersecurity roles with the state since 2009. The governor said she would begin looking for a permanent CITO soon.

