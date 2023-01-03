KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Efforts are underway to clean up the largest spill in the Keystone pipeline’s history, which happened near Washington, Kansas. The pipeline’s owner announced Mill Creek will be temporarily rerouted to help with cleanup. (TC Energy)
Regional NewsKansas News

Crews will reroute Mill Creek after massive Keystone pipeline spill in Kansas

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The pipeline resumed operations on Dec. 29

- Advertisement -

by Allison Kite, Kansas Reflector
January 3, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday.

The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in a number of spills and deficiencies along the pipeline — turned Mill Creek black and deposited oil on farmland near Washington, Kansas.

Within two weeks after the spill, more than 400 people were onsite cleaning up the oil, including personnel from the pipeline’s owner, TC Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and state and local officials. Crews built dams to contain the spill and began vacuuming oil from the creek and surrounding areas.

The map shows the planned diversion of Mill Creek as crews work to clean up the site of the Keystone oil pipeline spill. (TC Energy)

Now, those responders are working to “temporarily divert (Mill) Creek from a location upstream of the pipeline spill to downstream of the containment dams,” TC Energy said in a statement.

“The diversion will assist in the cleanup and reclamation of the creek,” the statement said.

TC Energy did not say in its news release how diverting the creek would assist in cleanup.

The company also has not announced an update on how much oil it has removed from the creek. As of Dec. 21, it had removed 7,599 barrels of oil from the creek, a little more than half of the estimated amount spilled.

TC Energy said it would give $7,500 to purchase new mobile and radio equipment for the Washington County Emergency Management Office. It also pledged to match donations to the Washington County Hospital.

The site of the spill on Tuesday was still subject to a no-fly zone for drones requested by TC Energy.

Following the spill, the federal government ordered TC Energy to investigate the cause of the pipeline’s spill. It also required the company to submit a plan before resuming operations. The Cushing Extension — the part of the pipeline where the spill occurred — started operating again on Dec. 29.

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly picks budget director to lead Department of Administration
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly picks budget director to lead Department of Administration

Derek Nester -
by Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector January 3, 2023 TOPEKA —...

1-3-23 BOWLS REVIEW-KLIEMAN PHILOSPHY-CHIEFS ISSUES-COLLEGE HOOPS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8223934-1-3-23-bowls-review-klieman-philosphy-chiefs-issues-college-hoops

Chiefs Defeat Broncos, 27-24, for 13th Victory of the Season

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs held...

K-State Wins OT Thriller over 24/24 West Virginia in Big 12 Opener

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell scored...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.