Governor Kelly Announces 15 Awardees of Grant to Revitalize Dilapidated Downtown Buildings

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.

HEAL was created in 2021 as a partnership between the Patterson Family Foundation and the Department of Commerce. The first round of HEAL grants resulted in 32 commercial buildings being rehabilitated.

“I have long believed that when you make downtowns attractive, safe places to be, more businesses, better jobs, and greater community follow,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why my administration has worked to bring life back into our town squares by resurrecting the Kansas Main Street program and by pursuing this partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation.

Interest in the program remains strong. A total of 30 applications were received during the latest HEAL grant round.

The fall 2022 HEAL grant awardees include:

Cheyenne Center for Creativity, Cheyenne County – $29,000

City of Arkansas City, Cowley County – $45,500

City of Bonner Springs, Wyandotte County – $75,000

City of Corning, Nemaha County – $75,000

City of Meriden, Jefferson County – $33,950

City of Ottawa, Franklin County – $75,000

City of White Cloud, Doniphan County – $25,000

Go! Augusta, Butler County – $30,000

Main Street Dodge City, Ford County – $23,273

Overbrook Community Foundation, Osage County – $33,700

Revitalize YC, Woodson County – $75,000

Russell PRIDE Inc., Russell County – $52,000

Seneca Downtown Impact Inc., Nemaha County – $75,000

Solomon Valley Economic Development, Mitchell County – $75,000

Sylvan Senior Center, Lincoln County – $50,400

This program is possible because of a strategic collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. Through leveraging resources, greater impact is possible for these Kansas communities. The re-utilization of these buildings as economic drivers creates additional opportunities for investment in downtown areas and is key to growing strong Kansas communities.

“Active downtown areas give a sense of place to small communities,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “We were happy to join the Department of Commerce and its partners in helping create new opportunities through revitalization.”

The spring 2023 HEAL round will open February 15 and close March 31. An informational webinar will be offered via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2. Register for the webinar and find more information about the spring 2023 HEAL program at kansascommerce.gov/heal.