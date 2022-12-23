KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Kansas Statehouse in Topeka
Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Kelly Announces 15 Awardees of Grant to Revitalize Dilapidated Downtown Buildings

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Gov. Awards Fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) Grants

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.

HEAL was created in 2021 as a partnership between the Patterson Family Foundation and the Department of Commerce. The first round of HEAL grants resulted in 32 commercial buildings being rehabilitated.

“I have long believed that when you make downtowns attractive, safe places to be, more businesses, better jobs, and greater community follow,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why my administration has worked to bring life back into our town squares by resurrecting the Kansas Main Street program and by pursuing this partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation.

Interest in the program remains strong. A total of 30 applications were received during the latest HEAL grant round.

The fall 2022 HEAL grant awardees include:

  • Cheyenne Center for Creativity, Cheyenne County – $29,000
  • City of Arkansas City, Cowley County – $45,500
  • City of Bonner Springs, Wyandotte County – $75,000
  • City of Corning, Nemaha County – $75,000
  • City of Meriden, Jefferson County – $33,950
  • City of Ottawa, Franklin County – $75,000
  • City of White Cloud, Doniphan County – $25,000
  • Go! Augusta, Butler County – $30,000
  • Main Street Dodge City, Ford County – $23,273
  • Overbrook Community Foundation, Osage County – $33,700
  • Revitalize YC, Woodson County – $75,000
  • Russell PRIDE Inc., Russell County – $52,000
  • Seneca Downtown Impact Inc., Nemaha County – $75,000
  • Solomon Valley Economic Development, Mitchell County – $75,000
  • Sylvan Senior Center, Lincoln County – $50,400

This program is possible because of a strategic collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. Through leveraging resources, greater impact is possible for these Kansas communities. The re-utilization of these buildings as economic drivers creates additional opportunities for investment in downtown areas and is key to growing strong Kansas communities.

“Active downtown areas give a sense of place to small communities,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “We were happy to join the Department of Commerce and its partners in helping create new opportunities through revitalization.”

The spring 2023 HEAL round will open February 15 and close March 31. An informational webinar will be offered via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2. Register for the webinar and find more information about the spring 2023 HEAL program at kansascommerce.gov/heal.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
TC Energy continues oil recovery and response over the holidays
Next article
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/19/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Cloud Co. Comm. College Offering GED Classes

Derek Nester -
Cloud County Community College will be offering adult education...

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/19/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

TC Energy continues oil recovery and response over the holidays

Derek Nester -
10:30 a.m. CT – December 23, 2022 The U.S. Pipeline...

Weather Takes KD 94 & Z-96.3 Off-The-Air; Stations Available Online

Derek Nester -
KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake both remain...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.