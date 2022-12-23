Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/19/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 12/12/22 meeting and the Agenda as presented for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall, Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and Jay Herrmann with AHRS met last week to finalize health department plans.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Eakes Office Solutions, Lincoln, NE

For new office furniture Michelle & Ashley

$8,443.02-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6706

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Public Works applied for 2 bridges through the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Grant and the county was not awarded the grant at this time. We have participated and received an award the past 2 years.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the contracts with Norfolk Construction and Husker Steel in the amount of $243,915 for the bridge construction on East River Road due to the transmission line. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Derek Heinen for a 40 x 60 storage building at 2971 Jayhawk Rd, Axtell, KS. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve an additional 6 month extension for the Neighborhood Revitalization project for Jake Farrell for the construction of a new house located rural Frankfort. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sandy Wilson present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney client privileged discussions for potential litigation with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Mike Dallman with Property Valuation Division, State of Kansas phoned into the meeting to satisfy KSA 79-1404(b) which requires a meeting with county commissioners when the Appraiser is out of compliance. 16 counties were out of compliance for 2022.

County Appraiser Francine Crome presented an estimate from Network Computer Solutions in the amount of $5742.00 for 5 new computers. Network Computer Solutions recommends this upgrade. The Board informed County Appraiser Francine Crome to move forward with the replacement as she has money left in her budget.

Robert McLaughlin with Kansas Main Street met with the Board. Also attending the presentation was Stacy Mayer, Director of Marysville Main Street, board members Sarah Kessinger and Rachel Frye and County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla.

Mr. McLaughlin gave a presentation on things to think about while designing the new health department to make sure it stays consistent with “downtown” architecture. Mr. McLaughlin is willing to work with Jay Herrmann of AHRS to give some exterior ideas.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch and Deputy Register of Deeds Ruth Martin met with the Board. The Democratic party nominated Ruth Martin as the Register of Deeds to take the place of the retiring Martha Roesch. The nomination has been sent to the governor for approval. The Register of Deeds is looking to replace their 2011 copier. The outright purchase from Eakes Office Solutions is $7500. The Register of Deeds will confirm the maintenance plan and bring back to the Board for approval next week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:45 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved to call the meeting back to order at 11:47 a.m., seconded by Fritz Blaske. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve abatements with a value of 6,012 with a tax abatement amount of $658.12. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:48 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The courthouse will be closed at noon on Thursday, December 22, 2022 through Monday, December 26, 2022 in observance of the Christmas holiday.