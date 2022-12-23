TC Energy continues oil recovery and response over the holidays

- Advertisement -

10:30 a.m. CT – December 23, 2022

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has approved our Restart Plan for the Cushing segment. We will be commencing activities to support the safe restart of the segment, including rigorous testing and inspections, and this will take several days. We will provide an update on in-service once we are able.

Our onsite activities will continue despite adverse weather, although colder temperatures may slow efforts due to impacts on some equipment. We will continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment. We thank our crews working at site over the holidays.

We greatly appreciate our ongoing working relationship and expertise of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), PHMSA and other local, state and federal agencies. Our team has been overwhelmed by the kind support of Washington County landowners and the community. As part of our thank you to the community, we have launched an employee-funded donation program and will match 100 percent of our employees’ contributions to the Washington County Hospital. We will continue to explore other ways to contribute to the community through our Build Strong program.