Local NewsKNDY News

TC Energy continues oil recovery and response over the holidays

By: Derek Nester

Date:

10:30 a.m. CT – December 23, 2022

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has approved our Restart Plan for the Cushing segment. We will be commencing activities to support the safe restart of the segment, including rigorous testing and inspections, and this will take several days. We will provide an update on in-service once we are able.

Our onsite activities will continue despite adverse weather, although colder temperatures may slow efforts due to impacts on some equipment. We will continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment. We thank our crews working at site over the holidays.

We greatly appreciate our ongoing working relationship and expertise of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), PHMSA and other local, state and federal agencies. Our team has been overwhelmed by the kind support of Washington County landowners and the community. As part of our thank you to the community, we have launched an employee-funded donation program and will match 100 percent of our employees’ contributions to the Washington County Hospital. We will continue to explore other ways to contribute to the community through our Build Strong program.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

