McPherson woman sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for second-degree murder, battery on a LEO

McPHERSON – (December 2, 2022) – A McPherson woman was sentenced today to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Tina Nicole Brown, 36, was sentenced in McPherson County District Court by Judge John B. Klenda to 442 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree reckless murder. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence. Brown was also sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a violent offender. Brown pleaded no contest to the charges in April.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson Police Department.

Deputy Attorney General Steven Karrer and Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.