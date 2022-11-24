KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Historic Marshall County Courthouse in Marysville. Photo by Tom Parker
Local NewsKNDY News

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/21/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, Chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 11/14/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pfizer, Inc.
For Prevnar 20 vaccines
$11,593.51-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #6740

GlaxoSmithKline
For Private vaccines/Fluarix vaccines
$21,083.04-Health Dept Fund-P.O. #6742

Merck
For Pneumonia &Varicella vaccines
$15,685.85-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6741

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve payment from Home Sewer District for the reimbursement of $3,763.50 to Linda Weber for 2 Liberty Grinder Pumps. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS
For repair work on O697B
$4,265.40-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109393

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:07 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

The Board discussed the need for salary adjustments and cost of living raises for 2023. Commissioner Kickhaefer had calculated how much an 8% and a 10% increase would cost including the salaries and the payroll expenses. The Board also discussed adjusting health insurance employee share in the future.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a 10% salary increase effective January 1, 2023 excluding Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane because of their salary adjustments during the 2022 year. Motion passed 2-1 with commission Kickhaefer voting no.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution 20-22-11-21-1 approving the Commissioner meeting schedule, payroll dates and holidays for 2023. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 9:54 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester

