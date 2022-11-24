KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Kansas to Travel to Kansas State for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will close out their regular season on Saturday, November 26 when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be nationally televised on FOX with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call.

The meeting will be the 120th between Kansas and Kansas State, with Kansas holding the all-time series advantage at 65-49-5, including a 28-27-3 lead in games played in Manhattan. The two teams will meet on the final week of the season for the first time since 2016 when the Wildcats outlasted the Jayhawks 34-19 in Manhattan.

Both Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) and Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) enter Saturday’s showdown having already secured bowl eligibility. Kansas State can secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship against TCU with a win on Saturday or a Texas loss vs. Baylor.

Kansas enters the regular season finale after dropping its last two games at Texas Tech (28-43, Nov. 12) and against Texas (14-55, Nov. 19). The Jayhawks enter the final game of the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2008, when Kansas went into the final game of the season at 6-5.

Kansas State comes enters its senior day with a shot at the Big 12 Championship game after back-to-back road wins at Baylor (31-3, Nov. 12), and West Virginia (48-31, Nov. 19). Kansas State has wins in three of its last four games with an average margin of victory in those wins of 31. K-State’s three losses have all come to teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25.

The game against Kansas State will be Kansas’ final game of the regular season, before finding out its bowl destination.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

